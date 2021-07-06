A woman from Owosso says if she didn’t get COVID-19, she may not be here today.
“COVID saved my life,” Sharon Horwood Vincent said. “I probably wouldn’t have made it if this hadn’t happened the way that it happened.”
Her story starts back in December, when COVID sent her to the emergency room at Owosso Memorial Healthcare.
“They found out that I had COVID and also that I had blood clots,” Vincent said.
She went on blood thinners, but eventually went back to have bloodwork done.
“They found out that my hemoglobin was dangerously low. I needed to get to the emergency room right away, which that was such a shock to me because I felt fine,” Vincent said. “I found out I had a huge mass on my colon.”
Vincent had the mass removed in surgery and found out Saturday that it was cancer. Colon cancer was something she never saw coming, but now she is thankful her doctors found it.
“If I wouldn’t have had the COVID, I don’t know how long this would have went on before I did show symptoms. And it might have been too late,” Vincent said.
She hopes her story encourages everyone to get their colon checked.
“Get your colonoscopy. Shame on me, I didn’t, but my body showed no symptoms,” Vincent said.
She said her doctor thinks they were able to remove all the cancer but will know for certain by the end of the month.
Vincent thanks her family, friends, and her doctors for helping her along the unexpected journey.
“I feel very fortunate, blessed and lucky,” Vincent said.
