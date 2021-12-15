All Oxford Community School buildings will be closed for the rest of this week following concerns from the community.
Law enforcement did clear kindergarten through eighth-grade school buildings for reopening on Dec. 15, the school district said. However, members of the community expressed concern surrounding a threat and do not feel ready to return.
The district stated it is reconsidering the current needs and emotional well-being of the school community after the shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30 that left four students dead and injured six students and a teacher.
For mental health support, resource and crisis helplines can be reached at 1-800-231-1127 or MiCal 1-844-446-4225 to set up support. To set up support, call the non-emergency phone number at 1-248-464-6363.
The suspect in the shooting, Ethan Crumbley, appeared in court Monday for a probable cause hearing where an Oakland County judge denied a request to move Crumbley back into a juvenile facility.
He’s charged as an adult with terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm.
Ethan Crumbley’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were in court Tuesday for a probable cause hearing, which was adjourned until a later time due to the volume of evidence.
Each parent has been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald also asked the hearing to be adjourned to a later date out of respect for the victims’ families.
Ethan Crumbley will be back in court on Jan. 7 while his parents are due back on Feb. 8. All three are being held at the Oakland County Jail in isolation and do not have communication with each other.
