The parents of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old who is charged in the deadly shooting at Oxford High School that killed four students and injured seven others, returned to court Thursday with several witnesses testifying.
Jennifer and James Crumbley face charges for making the gun used in the school shooting available to their son.
"His statement back to me was, 'I can see why this looks bad. I'm not going to do anything,'" said Shawn Hopkins, counselor at Oxford High School.
Hopkins is talking about a statement from Ethan moments before a meeting with his parents and other school officials on Nov. 30, prior to the shooting. Hopkins testified during the preliminary exam for James and Jennifer Crumbley on Thursday. They have both been charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Hopkins said during the conversation, James and Jennifer acted different from other parents in a similar situation.
"They weren't friendly or showing care to their student, to their son,” Hopkins said.
Ethan's parents are accused of failing to intervene when he showed signs of mental distress. Hopkins testified in court that he believed their son needed help right away.
"Though he states he is not a threat, that I am concerned about his well-being, and that I am concerned that he needs somebody to talk to for mental health support,” Hopkins said, adding he told Ethan’s parents he should get help as soon as possible.
Hopkins testified Jennifer and James Crumbley told him they could not get him help that day because they had to return to work.
Hopkins said he questioned Ethan about the meaning behind some of the words that had been written on the drawing of a math assignment. Hopkins told the court Ethan said he was sad about things that had happened recently in his life including the death of a family dog, the loss of a grandparent, the impact of covid keeping him out of school, and a friend who moved away. Ethan also said he had an argument with his parents about his grades the night before.
After the meeting ended, Hopkins said he told Ethan he cared about him.
"I thought it was a really rough situation to be showing signs of needing help, of needing support. And it felt like he got the opposite when I tried to get him that help and support," Hopkins said.
