A 69-year-old Oxford resident died after crashing into a GMC Terrain on Lippincott Road in Lapeer County’s Elba Township.
On April 6 Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Lippincott Road to the west of Lake Nepessing Road in Lapeer for an injury traffic crash involving a motorcycle. A 49-year-old Lapeer woman was the lone pass occupant driving a 2017 GMC Terrain.
The Lapeer woman was traveling west on Lippincott Road and slowed to go into a private driveway while making a left turn. According to police, evidence supports that a 2003 Harley Davidson driven by Oxford resident Gregory Velasco, 69, applied his breaks before hitting the passenger side of the GMC Terrain.
Velasco was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC Terrain was not injured according to police.
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by the Lapeer County EMS Ambulance Service, the Michigan State Police Lapeer Post and the Lapeer Township Police Department.
