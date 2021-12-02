The people of Oxford are preparing for an emotional gathering to honor the lives impacted by the Oxford High School shooting.

“We are at a tremendous loss, really feeling numb still,” said Kelly Westbrook, Director of Oxford’s Downtown Development Authority.

Westbrook is trying to stay strong for the people of Oxford.

The Oakland County Community is mourning the death of four young students who died as a result of a mass shooting at the high school on Tuesday. Six other students and a teacher were injured.

“There are just no words that we can say to these families of how sorry we are, but how much as a community we want to support them and come together for them,” Westbrook said.

She said there will be a prayer vigil on Friday night in the heart of downtown.

“Be here at seven o'clock,” Westbrook said. “Come and light a candle and just pray over these families and over this community."

Thousands of people are expected to show up. Kristin Swieczkowski will be one of them. She is the mother of two Oxford High School students.

“I think it's amazing that so many people care and have reached out and want to do anything they can to help, as simple as even hanging bows. I mean anything to do to help people is what I think is good for the soul right now for everybody."

Westbrook says the DDA is preparing for large crowds and is making sure the event will take place in a safe environment.

“We are going to show everyone, the world, as a community we will stand together."