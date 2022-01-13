Oxford Twp. adds second school resource officer

The Oxford Township Board of Trustees voted to add an additional school resource officer.
A deputy from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office will serve as the second resource officer under the township’s 2022-24 Law Enforcement Services Agreement.
Deputy Scott Rafalski has been assigned to Oxford Middle School for the rest of the year. This will allow the existing school resource officer, Jason Louwaert, to devote more time to addressing needs at Oxford High School, the township said.
The two deputies will work together to address issues at the elementary schools. Rafalski will be responsible for caring for the new comfort dog from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Deputy Oxford. Oxford, a cavalier king Charles spaniel, will live with Rafalski and his family when he’s not visiting students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.