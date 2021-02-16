It's Fat Tuesday and at Krzysiak's that means giving back with the annual Paczki-Palooza Party.
They're not letting anything get in their way of celebrating Fat Tuesday accordingly.
"Not even a snowstorm," said Jeanne Preston, sales manager at Krzyiak’s.
The pandemic has taken a toll on restaurants but Krzysiak's is still using this day to give back.
"A portion of our proceeds from the Paczki sales go to our local Salvation Army to help them out," Preston said.
And the local Salvation Army is grateful for the help.
Major rick ray / salvation army administrator, bay county: "It's just phenomenal,” said Major Rick Ray from the Bay County Salvation Army. “It's just a tremendous outreach that they are willing to reach out and give a little back to the community, this year even more so."
Preston says it's their way of saying thank you to the community.
"We've been here 40 years and it's just been fantastic the support that we've been given and through the pandemic," she said.
And the support was well displayed by how many Paczki's they went through in just a matter of hours.
They started the day off with 10,000 of these Paczkis and by the afternoon they were left with just two trays.
"It's a blessing to see. Just so moved," Ray said.
For Ray, Krzysiak's is what makes this day so special.
“All kinds of places are doing Paczkis, but this is a hometown place. This is a family driven place," Ray said.
