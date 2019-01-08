Bay City residents are dealing with the return of a suspected bandit.
Last summer several residents claimed their property was bombarded with paintballs. Now one woman says they’ve come back and did some serious damage to her home and car.
Jennifer Irmen said she woke up Tuesday morning to paint splattered on her car, driveway and side of her Bay City home.
She said her home wasn’t the only one in her neighborhood hit. She said the paintball bandits struck her neighbor’s home between midnight and 2 a.m.
“He came in after his second shift and he went back out and his car and house had been, gotten hit with paintballs,” Irmen said.
Irmen said at least two dozen neighbors have been targeted in the last four weeks.
“This is about four weeks now and it’s getting old and enough is enough,” she said.
Neighbors are so fed up that they are taking to social media. One neighbor posted her home on Marquette Street was hit on Dec. 30.
The problem goes far beyond the last month. TV5 did a story about paintball bandits on the west side of Bay City in June 2018.
Irmen said the fact that this is happening again is disturbing. She has contacted the Bay City Department of Public Safety who said they will beef up patrols in the area.
In the meantime, she has a message for those responsible.
“Kids, respect other people’s property. You know, we work hard for this stuff,” Irmen said.
