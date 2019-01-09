The two-people arrested and charged in connection to the murder of a Mid-Michigan woman back in June of 2018 have been bound over to Genesee County Circuit Court.
Aaron Richard Thornton, 30, and Jennifer Leanne Harrington, 33, were arrested on Wednesday, June 27, charged with the strangulation murder of Jessica Flood.
Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Terry Green said Thornton and Harrington hid the woman’s body inside a room of the hotel.
Flood’s body was found when a foul odor was reported to staff by a hotel guest.
Thornton was bound over on the murder charge and unlawful imprisonment, but his co-defendant will face a lesser charge.
Judge Mark Latchana dismissed the murder charge against Harrington and instead amended a second count to accessory after the fact to a felony.
Just days before their arrest Thornton and Harrington were involved in a shooting at the Westwood Heights Trailer Park on Flint's north side.
They called first responders after driving to a Marathon gas station on Pierson Road and were treated at a nearby hospital.
Thornton is being held without bond, and Harrington’s bond was reduced to $20,000 cash. She will be monitored with a GPS tether.
Following this incident the Great Western Inn has been permanently closed.
Court dates for the Thornton and Harrington are still to be set.
