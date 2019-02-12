A man is in custody after a photo posted to social media led to an armed robbery.
A man and woman in Isabella County’s Union Township told investigators they were robbed by three men, two of which presented handguns, after posting a photo to social media showing them with a large amount of cash.
The victims told investigators the photo was edited and posted as a joke.
The photo was posted on Feb. 9.
About 1:22 a.m. on Feb. 10, an acquaintance of one of the victims arrived at their Timber Creek apartment with two other men and demanded cash, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said, adding that is when two of the men presented handguns.
When the three men learned the pair didn’t have any money they demanded the pair give them any prescription medication they had, the sheriff’s office said.
The suspects then left in an unknown direction.
One of the suspects was identified as 20-year-old Douglas Gale, of Mt. Pleasant.
Gale was taken into custody after a police officer witnessed his vehicle in a traffic violation.
The sheriff’s office is asking the other suspects to turn themselves in.
If you have any information on the incident you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office is also encouraging residents to stay away from the suspects as they may be armed and dangerous.
