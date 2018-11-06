IMAGE: Stolen puppies recovered in Isabella County
Source: Isabella County Sheriff's Office

Local deputies say they found a pair of stolen pups in Mid-Michigan.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office reported getting a call that the puppies were stolen from the owner’s home in a neighboring county.

Deputies got a tip on their location, and a detective was able to get them back.

The department said they are being returned to the mom, and are still nursing.

The case is being handled in the county the animals were taken from.

