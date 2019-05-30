A man and woman walking the Boardman Lake trail came across a man’s body, and his death is being treated as suspicious at this time.
It happened on May 29 at around 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of Centre PI. And Sheffer Street in Traverse City.
Police said the pair were on a foot path to the lake when they found the man lying on the ground near the lake shore.
An autopsy has been scheduled to determine how the man died. His name has not yet been released.
