The coronavirus has sparked new ways to connect, and a paleontologist is using his passion for fossils to brings kids, parents and teachers together.
"I go visiting schools all across the state of Michigan, and I talk about fossils, paleontology, but I'm also a children's book author so I talk about the importance of reading and writing," said Joseph Kchodle, a paleontologist.
Kchodle said he's usually traveling Michigan and even the midwest to showcase paleontology.
He's better known as "Paleo Joe" and said the coronavirus has put a stop to his appearances.
"Everything has been cancelled," said Kchodle. "My programs in the month of March were cancelled, my programs in April are now gone and even the first couple of program in May have already cancelled."
He said he's moving his lessons online. Kchodle is inviting children and parents to his website and social media pages for his daily "Fossil of the Day" posts and his weekly interactive Facebook lives.
"I've got all kinds of charts and models and posters on dinosaurs and paleontology," said Kchodle.
He said it's more important now than ever to engage families with educational and fun content, especially since children won't be returning to the classroom this school year.
"I think it's critical because the second graders and sixth graders especially," said Kchodle. "They do segments on geoscience on earth, on paleontology on fossils, so actually what I'm doing is I'm reinforcing what teachers have already taught in school."
