A pancake benefit breakfast was held to help get a Mid-Michigan teen the spinal surgery she needs.
The 13-year-old Henna O'Deay has a rare form of scoliosis.
>>Read more: 9-year-old raises money for friend in need of surgery<<
The family found her a doctor out of state but insurance won’t cover it.
The all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast was served up by a Guinness Book of World Records flapjack flipper.
Henna’s benefit was from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Saginaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.