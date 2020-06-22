Panda Express donated over 132,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) along with 700 meals to five Michigan Hospitals.
The company created a COVID-19 Community Care Fund through its philanthropic arm Panda Cares.
According to the company, the fund was created to help provide PPE to hospitals in need.
Panda Express said it was able to donate PPE and meals to Beaumont Health, Hurley’s Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Mercy Health Saint Mary’s, and Henry Ford West Bloomfield.
Panda Express said it is continuing to fundraise for its COVID-19 Community Care Fund with a new focus on the race to find a cure, supporting a team of renowned scientists that are developing a treatment for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
For more information on Panda Express and COVID-19 Community Care Fund, click here.
