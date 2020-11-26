The year of 2020 has been a rough one for many people.
And Thursday night Midland’s Open Door helped out the community, giving away free dinners and warming hearts with some piping-hot meatballs.
“A tradition for about five years,” said Renee Pettinger from Midland’s Open Door. “We’re going to have a creamy harvest pasta with some sausage meatballs.”
A savory Italian meal for those who need it most tonight.
Midland’s Open Door hosted a grab-and-go on their porch, a decision made to prevent potential COVID exposure.
“Normally we’re inside and there’s a lot of community just gathering together,” Pettinger said. “So, we’re happy we can still provide the meal for people who might not have that. And just a little connection with people as they come through the line and get a smiling face, someone to talk to.”
And this year people could use a friendly face.
Pettinger says because of COVID and the spring floods, they’ve seen a lot more people who need a helping hand.
“Early on in the pandemic some of our numbers almost tripled,” she said. “As some of the benefits came in, the need decreased a bit. Over the past month we’ve seen those numbers go back up again.”
So, the Open Door is doing all they can to keep people fed.
People who picked up meals tonight thankful.
“Oh, they’re very grateful,” said volunteer Janine Bensch. “And a lot of the people who come here have almost become our family. I come here three or four times a week so it’s nice to meet people and hangout together. It’s Thanksgiving and I’m thankful for the people I’ve met who have now become my friends at the Open Door.”
