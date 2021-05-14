People taking their pets to the vet may find themselves in a long line according to anecdotal and real-life evidence by industry professionals.
“Currently we are just taking care of our current clients that get new pets,” said Vicky Bales, practice manager at Fenton Veterinary Clinic. “We’re not taking on any new clients.”
COVID-19 has impacted almost everything in our everyday lives and you can add delays in getting your pet into the veterinarian to that list, according to Bales.
“We always used to welcome new clients and hopefully we can get back to that once we get patients and clients face to face again and you know getting back to some sort of normal,” Bales said.
Bales said during COVID-19, her office has seen people getting new animals or people getting additional dogs and cats when in lockdown. Couple that with curbside service and now her vet clinic is extremely busy. It seems to Bales that everyone is flocking to get an appointment.
“Routine vaccines and physicals and it’s getting to be flea and heartworm season,” Bales said.
So if you want to get your precious animal into the vet what should you do? Bales says first call around and if you are not having any luck, there are options.
“Ask to be put on a waiting list and there’s always the 24-hour emergency clinics if they do need to get in for an emergency,” Bales said.
The American Veterinary Medical Association said the business activity many clinics are experiencing now is in large part driven by cyclical and perhaps temporary factors, like people spending more time at home and paying closer attention to their pets and people not spending money on things like travel or dining out may have had more money for veterinary care.
As for Bales, she doesn’t think this uptick in visits is quite over. She thinks when things go back to normal, there will be a new issue.
“People are home or with their dogs,” Bales said. “I think when people start going back to work and if we’re going to see another surge of some anxiety pets with anxiety.”
