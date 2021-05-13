The pandemic is making it harder to recycle in parts of mid-Michigan. That’s because it takes people to do the work and some of those people can’t because of COVID-19.
“My household are big recyclers and we about five, six bins every week,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.
Lately, Leyton has had trouble doing his part to help the environment in Flint Township. Last Thursday he set out his items for recycling, but the Emterra Environmental USA truck that drives through the neighborhood was nowhere to be seen.
“This past week for example I had to haul it all back in, which I’d really rather not do, and then after I hauled it all back in a truck came down the street,” Leyton said. “Fortunately, my wife heard the truck and she ran out down the driveway and hollered to the truck and the driver was very gracious. He backed the truck up and then the crew actually helped my wife carry the bins from the garage down the driveway to the truck.”
Turns out Emterra informed Flint Township that curbside recycling has been suspended until June 10 due to a shortage of employees because of COVID-19 issues. According to the Flint Township website, an Emterra truck will be at the Flint Township offices on May 13, 20, 27, and June 3.
Emterra will also have a recycling dumpster at their Webster Road office. For his part, Leyton is glad residents are getting something they didn’t get last week, communication.
“The good news is they have communicated with us,” Leyton said. “The bad news is they’re not coming. But at least I know that recycling is suspended until June 10. I can make other arrangements.”
“Due to the ongoing pandemic and second wave in Michigan, there will continue to be a delay in curbside recycling services. We deeply apologize for the inconvenience this has caused to the residents within the counties we service. The safety of our employees and our community is paramount, and once it is safe to do so, your recycling collections will resume,” an Emterra spokesperson wrote to TV5.
