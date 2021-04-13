Genesee County has seen a sharp rise in child abuse cases.
“With the pandemic we are seeing more egregious more severe sexual abuse,” said Claudnyse Holloman, CEO at Voices for Children. “What we’re seeing is that the length of time that the child is being sexually abused is a lot longer it’s happening more frequent.”
The pandemic has provided abusers with more access to potential victims because they're in close quarters for longer periods of time than before.
“Every single day instead of these onetime occurrences here or there,” Holloman said.
Holloman says it's up at least 20 to 40 cases, compared to before the pandemic and 97 percent are abused by someone that they know.
“With virtual school we’re now seeing that teachers aren’t able to have that same ability to know what’s going on or to see that little Johnny or little Suzie have had a change in behavior,” she said.
Normally cases would be reported by mandated reporters like teachers. But with victims often not in proximity to those trained eyes some have resorted to self-reporting.
The abuse is also happening in older children.
“Our higher numbers are usually kids under the age of 6 but we’re not seeing many kids under the age of 6 we’re seeing 8 and older,” Holloman said.
The takeaway is that abuse hits children so deeply that they look for dangerous ways to ease their emotional and physical pain.
“More kids are suicidal more kids are doing self-harm because of the sex abuse that’s going on in the home,” Holloman said.
Reasons why Holloman says it’s important to raise awareness and pay attention to the signs in order to protect this vulnerable group.
