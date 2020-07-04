Unfortunately, the sights and sounds of Bay City fireworks won’t be happening this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and that means Fourth of July activities are taking a different turn for several folks.
“We can’t have no activities, real contact with people, you know, and it’s really different,” said Clem Wolter of Bay City.
Wolter is a campground host at the Bay City State Park.
He’s held several events at his campsite in the past, but says this year it’s just him and his family.
“We throw activities for kids, things of this nature, and we have coffee hour on Saturday which didn’t even happen today,” said Wolter. “And there’s a lot of other stuff through the course of the year that probably ain’t gonna happen.”
But some families told TV5 that their Fourth of July Plans, at least out on the water, are still the same.
“Except for missing the fireworks tonight, it’s probably very much the same that it’s been in the past,” said Dennis Otway of Saginaw. “We spend the day outdoors, and on the water, and just try to make the best of the weekend.”
Otwy and his family enjoy jetskiing on the Kawkawlin River. It’s an activity they can do together which is how Otway says he was planning to spend his holiday.
“It’s affecting everybody of course, but like I say, you just make the best of it,” said Otway. “Spend the time outside and enjoy the time with the family.”
