It’s going to be an unconventional convention.
“Well its unprecedented, we’ve never seen a Democratic Convention quite like this,” said Grand Blanc Delegate Frank Burger.
It’s taking place virtually for the first time Monday night.
Although the platform this year will be different and won't include some aspects like:
“Having that excitement in the room to hear those speakers speak and the audience applause and the balloon drops,” Burger said.
The excitement remains the same.
“We as democrats are fired up, we are ready to go we are ready to send Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House in November.
Burger, a teacher at Carman-Ainsworth, says he'll be tuning in and looking forward to hearing about plans for education.
“As a proud public-school educator and a proud union member we have seen the devastating impact come out of the Betsy DeVos school of education,” he said.
And he believes one of the key issues that will be discussed Monday is what led to the virtual convention in the first place, the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think we’re going to hear of the lack of leadership and lack of response to the coronavirus,” Burger said.
He’s placing his confidence in Biden and Harris as they represent the convention’s theme "We the People" and diversity.
“You’re going to have a ticket that looks like this country,” Burger said.
