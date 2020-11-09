For high school seniors, 2020 has meant a lot of missed milestones because of the pandemic.
The roar of high school football fans, the electricity in the huddle and the post-game celebrations have all been silenced by an opponent not even the best high school football teams could beat.
Back in late August, New Lothrop Head Football Coach Clint Galvas said his players were bummed about not being able to play until the spring.
“They’ve done everything that was asked of them, did all the little things right for that opportunity to play this fall and, unfortunately, it’s not going to be the case,” Galvas said.
Many feared the pandemic would leave area football fields empty until spring, but then everything changed on Sept. 3 when the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced fall sports were a go.
It started the clock for a football season like no other as teams faced fewer games and pandemic restrictions.
For seniors like Grand Blanc linebacker Sylvester Jones, that meant the pressure to catch the eyes of college recruits was on.
“We didn’t get to go to different universities and show out in front of the coaches at their campuses," Jones said. “If you weren’t one of those guys getting one of those early offers, you might be stuck with what you got.”
And the hits from the pandemic have caused an array of changes outside of football as well.
It's far from the senior year Jones had hoped for.
“Riding off into the sunset at the prom, doing all this different stuff, homecoming night, partying with the student section after the game," Jones said.
Jones said he also misses interacting and meeting with other students during the day as Grand Blanc High School students learn from home.
“Not being able to come to school every day, that’s something you take for granted,” Jones said.
Regardless, Jones is looking on the bright side of things and remaining thankful for the opportunity to play this fall.
“I don’t get to go to a dance, that’s fine," Jones said. "I still get to play the game I love with the people I love, so I’ll be fine.”
Grand Blanc High School students aren't scheduled to return to the classroom until Jan. 26.
