Bangor John Glenn athletic director Craig Aimar, like many AD’s across the state, he has new responsibilities thanks to the governor’s coronavirus safe start executive order.
“I love my job and everything I do,” Aimar said. “But it’s certainly challenging doing things I normally wouldn’t have done before.”
Aimar says that includes things like sanitizing everything and making sure there’s sanitizer everywhere, marking spots in the bleachers for spectators to maintain safe social distancing, making sure the streaming system works for fans to watch games at home, and making sure there’s enough thermometers for coaches to check student’s temperatures every day.
“We have a weekly meeting now, the Bay County Athletic Directors do, with the Bay County Health Department and director,” Aimar said. “To go over trends, positivity rates, what are they seeing out there.”
Aimar says the most important thing the health department says athletic directors need to do, is make sure everyone is wearing masks.
“The not so fun part of the job is gently reminding everybody that the facemasks the gators have to be worn at all times when social distancing can’t be maintained,” he said. “It’s not something you’re used to sweeping the stands and reminding people to put their facemasks back on.”
Even though the COVID rules has meant extra work for athletic directors like Aimar, he’s says it’s worth it to see kids get a chance to compete.
