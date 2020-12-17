Nursing homes across the country are hurting from costs associated with the pandemic, according to new survey results.
A survey conducted by American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) asked nursing homes in the United States about their current situation. The survey found two-thirds of nursing homes said they likely wouldn’t make it another year because of the increased costs due to COVID-19.
Also, 90 percent of nursing homes are operating at a profit margin of three percent or less, with 65 percent of nursing homes currently losing money, the survey results showed.
Staffing has been especially difficult for nursing homes, with 58 percent saying additional staff pay and hiring new employees are the biggest costs during the pandemic.
The AHCA/NCAL is asking Congress to pass another relief package and include money for the Provider Relief Fund, to help nursing homes and hospitals respond to the pandemic.
“Our nursing home providers are facing the worst financial crisis in the history of the industry due to increased costs related to COVID (testing, personal protective equipment, staffing) and chronic Medicaid underfunding,” said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL. “Without adequate resources, the U.S. will repeat the same mistakes made during the initial outbreak last spring. We need Congress to prioritize our vulnerable seniors and their caregivers in long term care facilities, by passing another COVID relief package right away.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.