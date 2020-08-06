Getting your driver’s license these days is a lot tougher than the past.
Not because of the test, it is because of COVID-19
Inside classrooms have been reduced to 25 percent capacity, forcing schools like the Michigan Driving School North to pop up a tent and head outside.
“It’s hard you get breezes you get rain,” said owner Tom Jablonski. “You know what I’m saying. We have to cancel classes sometimes because of thunder and lightning and serve weather. So, it is a lot harder it is more work.”
Now while the inside classroom size has shrunk. The actual behind the car wheel training has not.
“You can actually put three students in a car still,” Jablonski said. “They never changed the restrictions on the driving. It is the same as it used to be other than disinfecting the vehicle in between drives and the mask. We do wear mask all the time when we are driving.”
We asked him if it seemed odd to you that nine students in a building but at the same time you can have four people in car.
“It doesn’t make a lot of sense does it?” he said.
Jablonski says he has over 30 employees. None of them have tested positive. As for students, only one informed him of a positive test after just one class session.
“So, if one of those students has it and you are in a car I don’t care if you are wearing a mask or not you are getting infected,” he said. “I don’t see how you are not. And try putting a mask on a student for two hours straight and see how that works.”
Because of the two-month shutdown Jablonski says he has a long waiting list.
Currently it is north of 250 at just his Bay City location.
