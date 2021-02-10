A new report shows a disturbing increase in child abuse cases as parents spend more time at home with their children.
“There is a rise in abuse cases," said Vera Harrison from the CAN Council.
The number of child abuse cases reportedly has increased during the pandemic. Harrison said it's because parents are under a lot of stress.
"The pandemic has caused unemployment for some financial hardships for others. It's unfortunate they’re taking it out on their children," she said.
Teachers are among the main reporters of abuse, but virtual learning has made it more difficult to see the signs.
"We're not being able to see the students in schools or on buses and things. So, it's not being reported," Harrison said.
However, she said, there are still things to look out for
"Just pay attention to loud noises, if someone is distracting the child,” Harrison said. “Even I’ve heard situations of parents spanking the child during a zoom class. Those are the things you want to report."
With child abuse being such a serious allegation, many are hesitant to report it. But Harrison said, if you see something, say something
"If you suspect something, we prefer that you call central intake and they look into it instead of not, and something happens to the child," she said.
She advises parents who feel overwhelmed to seek help and said there are resources available at the CAN council.
