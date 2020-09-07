Several Mid-Michigan businesses have struggled during the pandemic. But many were able to take advantage of the holiday weekend.
The Bavarian Inn in Frankenmuth is a popular tourist destination and they've been adjusting to the new normal.
"Masks are worn by everybody, all our staff, and our team members are washing hands continually,” Bill Zehnder, president of the Bavarian Inn. “They're sanitizing all the surfaces, we've really ramped up the cleanliness, I mean we've always been clean, but really doubled up on it."
Even through the pandemic, the business, though not normal, has remained steady.
"It's a little slow start,” Zehnder said. “And yeah it's not going to be a banner year by any means, but you know we're thankful for the business we have, and we look forward to taking care of lots of happy guests as the year goes on."
Lots of happy guests may be due to the amount of in-state travel.
"Michiganders have, as they've started to become more comfortable with travelling again, they've been discovering Michigan and they've been getting out there," said David Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan.
Zehnder says, his team is embracing the changes.
"It's a little hard to be really hospitable when you can't see a person's face and smiles, but you know our team is very hospitable and we look forward to continuing to do that as the year goes on," he said.
As the year goes on, Lorenz hopes Michigan continues showing it's in-state support.
"We might live in two peninsulas, but we're people of one state,” he said. “One pure Michigan, and we're stronger when we hang together."
