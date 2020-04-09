For rapid response nurse Jessica Mroz, working in the hospital takes courage every day as she takes care of people infected by the highly infectious novel coronavirus.
“It really never gets any easier, but it is a little bit less scary the more you care for these patients,” Mroz said.
She works at Covenant Hospital in Saginaw. She says it's not easy watching what patients are going through.
“The thing that struck me the most is when an infected patient, when they do pass, they’re not allowed to have a lot of their loved ones around them like they normally would,” Mroz said.
She is trying to slow down the spread by practicing what the government and medical community are preaching.
She says she social distances and stays at home if she doesn't have to go to work.
But that does come at a cost like not being able to see her 14-year-old son.
“We are all trying to stay isolated and keeping away from people that we might hurt if we were carrying the virus,” she said. “I haven’t seen my son in two weeks,”
Mroz says she's not the only one making sacrifices. She adds it weighs on many of her co-workers who are making the choice to stay away from their families.
“One of my really good friends was crying because she had told her husband and her kids the next time that she went into work would be the last time she would see them,” she said.
The community has been good to covenant staff according to Mroz. Bringing them food, thoughts and prayers, but she says the most caring and important thing people can do right now is this:
“Keeping your distance as much as you can and keeping that hygiene going,” she said. “The washing of the hands, and only going out for the essentials is what we need to do.”
