Classrooms and COVID-19. The pandemic hasn’t made one of the most important jobs, being a teacher, any easier.
“This is the start to my 24th year of teaching. You can’t even... It’s unreal, it’s so different,” teacher Shannon Henige said. "I don't feel like I’m teaching my students the way I would if we weren’t in COVID. It's really hard to make it fun, to make it engaging as if we were able to have the group work we normally would."
Henige teaches with Swan Valley Public Schools where it’s a mixture of in person and online learning.
"We do it the best we can, we try do our job and stay safe, wear our masks, follow protocols," she said.
Henige says she and her co-workers feel safe and are doing their best to keep the students minds off the pandemic.
But as COVID-19 numbers rise, some districts like Carrolton Public Schools are opting to have online-only learning until January.
The uncertainty of what tomorrow may bring contributes to an elephant in the room for teachers across the country. Burning out.
"I know teachers who get up at 4 in the morning and they’re doing their videos,” Henige said. “They're burning out because they’re spending every waking moment trying to figure out how to do things efficiently. How to interact with their students. I feel very badly for the teachers so early in their careers."
It’s trying times, Henige’s advice for overwhelmed teachers is to find some time for yourself. Think of the students and hang in there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.