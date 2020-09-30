Saginaw County's Toys for Tots toy drive begins Thursday. But it's going to be a rocky start.
Due to COVID-19, fundraisers have been cancelled or are in doubt, many box locations are no longer open, and schools can no longer provide students to volunteer.
But Robin Heise, the Saginaw County Toys for Tots Coordinator has been doing this for years.
And he won't stop now.
"It's going to be rough, but I will guarantee that every family that signs up, I will get them a toy," Heise said.
He's saved some money from last year's drive so, along with national corporation donations, he doesn't plan a decrease at all.
It helps that the building he's using to store all the toys, in the bay valley shopping center, was leased to him for free until the end of the year.
Although the building isn't open yet, Heise says that it will be in a couple weeks, and you can go and sign up.
Although Heise says every year brings new challenges, nothing matches the feeling of giving.
"When you give out the toys to some of those families, and the ladies and the gentleman come up to you, shake your hand, hug you and they have tears coming out their eyes, sitting there saying 'I don't know what I’d ever do without you,'” he said. “For me, it’s giving back to a community that I’ve lived in all my life."
Heise hopes that despite a global pandemic, that feeling won't change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.