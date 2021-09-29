The recall petitions filed against three Alma city commissioners can move forward after being approved a three-person panel.
The petitions were filed Sept. 15 to recall three commissioners, the day after they approved plans for the former Warwick Living Center to be converted into a refugee center. The commissioners listed in the petitions are Roxann Herrington, Audra Stahl, and Nick Piccolo.
Opponents said the decision went against the planning commission, who voted against the plan.
Stay with TV5 for more updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.