Three local leaders could face a vote to remove them from office after a recall effort jumped its first hurdle as the petition language was approved.

The three voted in favor of a rezoning request to open a refugee center to house young migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Earlier this month, the Alma City Planning Commission voted 4 to 2 to approve a zoning change sought by Bethany Christian Services and the owner of the building to turn a former nursing home into a temporary home for young migrants.

Petitioners have 60 days to collect just more than 700 signatures.

“We’re very pleased, we anticipated the, you know, it’s factual, it’s true. So we thought it would be approved, and then we have people ready to go chomping at the bit to get those petitions around,” said Chuck Murphy, chairman of the Gratiot County Republican Party. “We maintain we have about 70 percent on our side and they say they got 70 percent on their side, you know, and some of them are saying it’s 55, 45 but we’re gonna find out.”

The three city commissioners, Audra Stahl, Nick Piccolo, and Vice Mayor Roxann Harrington have 10 days to file an appeal. They would have to argue the petitions are not factual.

“Whether the petition filed for recall as it relates to Roxann Harrington meets the factual clarity requirement of MCL 168 952 and I’ll begin and I will vote that it does,” Probate Judge Kristin Bakker said.

Bakker, who is one-third of the election commission, abstained in the vote on the language for Stahl.

“I think that my relationship as a judge of the probate court with Ms. Stahl as the leader of child advocacy, advocate to my courtroom, requires me to abstain from voting as it relates to her petition,” Bakker said.

In a statement, Stahl said she was disappointed by the outcome, but not surprised. The other two commissioners declined to comment.

According to state election law, if the petitioners get enough verified signatures, a recall election would take place next May.