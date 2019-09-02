A legislative oversight panel says the public should see the results of state investigations into the deaths of children who are involved with Michigan's child welfare system.
The recommendation is included in a report adopted unanimously by the House Oversight Committee.
The office independently investigates complaints involving children who are under state oversight for reasons of abuse or neglect, and checks to see if public or private agencies followed laws and policies.
Current law only lets people who can file complaints with the ombudsman's office - including parents, guardians, their attorneys, mandated reporters or legislators - get the written findings, recommendations and DHHS response to the ombudsman's investigation.
A similar recommendation was made by the children's ombudsman in her most recent annual report.
