A panel studying ways to secure energy for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is developing recommendations on propane supplies.
The U.P. Energy Task Force will meet Monday by video conference to wrap up the list, which must be submitted to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by Friday.
More than 800 public comments were received. The final recommendations, technical document and appendices will be posted online.
The task force next will begin discussions on alternative solutions for meeting the U.P.’s energy needs. It will focus on security, reliability, affordability and environmental soundness.
Whitmer also asked the panel to identify and evaluate potential changes to energy supply and distribution in the U.P. It will evaluate how such changes could affect the region’s economy and environment, as well as alternatives for meeting the peninsula’s energy needs.
Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. and is open to the public through Microsoft Teams video conferencing.
