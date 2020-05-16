At Reese Public Schools on Saturday, police cars from across Mid-Michigan lined up as far as the eye could see.
It was all in tribute to Michigan State Trooper Justin Matinkhah who passed away last week after experiencing a serious medical condition.
“We wanted to pay honor to him and his family,” said Lieutenant Brian McComb of the Michigan State Police Caro Post.
McComb said Matinkhah was an incredibly dedicated and upstanding trooper who served in the marines and sheriff’s office before joining MSP.
He says he was the man that he not only admired, but also considered a friend.
“I’ve known him for several years, I know a lot of his family,” said McComb. “So it was tough to hear a couple years ago when he was diagnosed with cancer.”
Matinkhah was diagnosed with leukemia almost three years ago, and during his recovery, had been receiving support from his fellow troopers and community.
That’s why today’s parade was held at Reese Public Schools where everyone could come to pay their respects.
“We had teachers, we also had court personnel who were in the procession, and basically any first responders we invited from the local area, and we had a great turnout,” said McComb.
