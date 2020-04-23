Check this out.
The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office arranged for a parade to honor and pay respect to local heroes.
Local law enforcement officers, along with Caro firefighters, and EMS drove around Fresenius Dialysis, Tuscola County Medical Care Facility, 911, Tuscola County Health Department, and Caro McLaren Hospital to pay homage for to the work they are doing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.