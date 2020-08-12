A 69-year-old man and 6-year-old child have been hurt after the paraglider they were using struck power lines in southeastern Michigan.
The pair took off Tuesday evening in St. Clair County’s Casco Township, about 44 miles (70 kilometers) northeast of Detroit, according to authorities.
The paraglider failed to gain altitude quickly enough, struck high-tension power lines and fell to the ground. The man was operating the paraglider.
Both the man and boy have been hospitalized. Their injuries and conditions were not available Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.