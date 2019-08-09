A paramedic working for a private ambulance company in Genesee County is facing charges.
Sheriff Robert Pickell plans to announce controlled substance use charges against the emergency worker on Monday morning.
According to the sheriff the man took a patient's morphine which left the patient in pain.
Stay with TV5 for updates to this story as it unfolds.
