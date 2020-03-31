Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is addressing concerns that first responders were lacking information about those who have tested positive for COVID-19 when responding to an emergency.
Nessel said during the pandemic, HIPPA laws would allow information about a person who tested positive to be shared with central dispatch and first responders.
TV5 spoke with MMR Paramedic Supervisor Robert Warnemuede about the anxiety he faces each day.
“Just keep myself safe. We all have families that we don’t want to take this back to,” said Warnemuende said.
Warnemuende said that’s what he thinks every time he goes on a call where a potential COVID-19 patient could be involved.
Warnemuende said the pandemic is hitting close to home since learning about the two positive Saginaw Police Officers.
“It hits close to home. The individuals that we’re talking about, there’s a pretty good chance that we know them,” Warnemuende said.
Warnemuende said this serves as another reminder of the inherent dangers all first responders face. He said a mask is worn on every run. He said it’s all about having personal protection equipment.
“We’re running into the same issues that hospitals are as far as our PPE supplies go. I mean we’re running low just like everybody else,” Warnemuende said.
Warnemuende told TV5 that the Saginaw Tuscola Medical Control Authority has protocols in place to alert MMR staff of potential COVID-19 patients. He said it’s nice to know, but it doesn’t change the fact that the job must get done.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have the privilege of being able to stay home. We’re out there every single day so whether they’ve got it or not, we still have patients we have to take care of,” Warnemuende said.
