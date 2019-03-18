The state of Michigan said in the last three years it has seen a 46 percent drop in people taking the first reponder exam.
At MMR, they are doing all they can to appeal to potential employees.
“Some of the things that we’ve done internally, we’ve been increasing wages every six months for the last several years. On top of that, we’re looking at a lot of retention strategies. We want to attract talent, the best talent, we want to keep the best talent,” MacDonald said.
Those retention strategies include paid in-house training and scholarship programs.
MacDonald said it’s possible to become a licensed paramedic and have zero student debt in just under two years. It’s availability that is the problem.
“The lack of availability is affecting all of the providers in the state of Michigan,” MacDonald said.
Not only is this a problem locally, but it’s a growing concern nationwide.
Despite the shortage, MacDonald said there is a growing need.
“We’re able to continue to deploy ambulances through overtime and through the staff that we have today doing a lot of hard work. But the demand for paramedics is not decreasing,” he said.
MacDonald hopes more people who desire a career in healthcare will consider becoming a paramedic.
“For anyone that has that aptitude or that desire, the opportunity is here,” he said.
