It’s seven times stronger than morphine. It's a synthetic drug mixed with other Opiods and heroin and it's proving to be fatal.
U-47700 is a synthetic drug created in the 1970’s by a Michigan pharmaceutical company. It was a research drug that was never supposed to come to market.
Its chemical compound is being produced overseas in China and people are finding ways to buy it and variations of it online.
Mobile Medical Response has heard of it being used in Bay County.
“Some of the local agencies have heard, some of the people they question refer to it as 'pink,' 'pink elephant' and any of the other names they may have that has different additives into it,” said Robert Warnemuende, of Mobile Medical Response.
Warnemuende said it’s called “Pink” or “Pinky” on the streets because it’s often pink in color or it’s sniffed off a pinky finger.
“Think of grains of sand. In quantities that small it can end your life,” said Special Agent Douglas Coleman, of the Drug Enforcement Agency.
Paramedics and law enforcement say they are carrying more doses of NARCAN than ever before to reverse the effects of opiod overdoses.
“First when I started, having someone who overdosed where you gave NARCAN was maybe one a week or every other week, to now we are seeing multiple a day,” Warnemuende said.
Warnemuende says the synthetics are becoming significantly stronger so they’ve had to increase the amount of NARCAN they carry.
In Saginaw, in 2015 MMR alone responded to 204 overdoses and used 274 doses of NARCAN on patients. So far in 2018, it has responded to 280 overdoses but has had to use a startling 456 doses of NARCAN to counteract the effects of these powerful drugs.
“We’ve had some incidents where the amount of NARCAN that police and ourselves carry is just enough to keep the patient breathing until we get them to the hospital,” Warnemuende said.
He says often a patient will remain in the hospital for several days receiving more NARCAN to continue fighting the drugs in their system.
After 46 deaths were linked to U-47700 in 2015 and 2016, the DEA classified the drug a very high risk for abuse, addiction and has no practical use in medicine.
