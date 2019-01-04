Just after 1 p.m. Friday two paramedics were injured when a motorist struck an ambulance near the intersection of Ecorse and Haggerty Roads in metro Detroit.
Michigan State Police are investigating the crash involving a Huron Valley Ambulance transporting a patient to the hospital when a motorist failed to heed the lights and siren.
The paramedics were working on a patient who had suffered an apparent stroke while a Van Buren firefighter drive the ambulance.
Police report the ambulance approached the intersection and slowed to make sure it was clear to cross, but a 69-year-old woman drove into the intersection hitting the ambulance.
A 25-year-old female paramedic was treated for broken bones and a cut on her head, and the 45-year-old male paramedic has bruises and a possible pelvis injury.
Both are in stable condition.
The patient they were transporting is reportedly in very critical condition, as a result of the stroke.
The driver of the at-fault vehicle and the ambulance driver had minor injuries.
