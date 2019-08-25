Dajinique Cannamore of Flint said humiliation doesn't even begin to describe how she felt after an incident with American Airlines this weekend.
“I was stripped of my human rights,” She said. “And for all of them to hover over me, it was like I was an animal in a cage.”
Dajinique suffers from a rare auto immune disease and as a result became a paraplegic less than a year ago.
This weekend, she was coming back from a trip flying from Miami to Detroit with a layover in Chicago.
She said the trouble started when she was placed on the plane in the exact seat she paid for. She said she let the airline know of her limitations months in advance.
“When I got in the seat I ended up being in the aisle seat, two couples came by and said can you move? and I’m like no I can’t,” Dajinique said. “He's like ‘So you’re just going to sit there?’ and I’m like, ‘No I’m paraplegic. I physically cannot move.'”
That's when the man got the flight attendant.
“The flight attendant comes over and she’s like ‘Can you move to the window seat.’ and I’m like 'I can’t physically move myself,’” she said.
Dajinique said the flight attendant kept asking her the same question and couldn’t help.
She said she was left in a bad situation feeling completely helpless.
“Other passengers started to chime in and say that people like me shouldn’t be able to fly and one lady even said if she can’t move herself she needs to get off this plane,” she said. “She needs to go because she’s holding us up.”
After the chaos settled, the flight took-off for Chicago. But when it landed, Dajinique said the nightmare wasn't over.
“First they didn’t have enough help to get me into the seat,” she said. “So, I had to stop everyone from getting off so of course they got even more upset and started making more comments.”
Dajinique said two other passengers had to help American Airlines employees get her off the plane.
She said the American Airlines employee who was assisting her with her wheelchair in the airport was putting her in danger.
“I was rammed into seats, I was dropped twice, and my body started to slide out of the chair because I wasn’t strapped in right,” Dajinique said.
She said her feet were dragging the ground, causing bruising and swelling.
She spoke with a representative from the airline that day in the airport and said that she was offered an apology and this meal voucher.
“That doesn't give me my dignity back,” Dajinique said. “That doesn’t take back the things those people said to me it doesn’t take back the fact that I was drug down the aisle.”
We reached out to American Airlines about the situations hey gave us this statement:
'We are concerned about Mrs Cannamore’s comments and will be reaching out to her and our Chicago team to get more information.'
