Paraprofessionals are demanding protection during the pandemic.
“You have your teachers, but you also have the other groups that really are the heartbeat of the school. And the paraprofessionals are a part of that group,” said Mark Hackbarth, a Midland teacher.
Midland Public School teachers were able to negotiate things as they were welcomed back for the upcoming school year, but paraprofessionals were not.
“They listened to us. We were able to negotiate things like extra stipend for extra responsibilities,” Hackbarth said.
Paraprofessionals are still waiting for schedules even though the fall semester starts Monday, Aug. 31.
“I would have liked to have been in on the planning so that we could show and tell them that what we do we’re sitting right next to a student helping that student. We need that extra protection,” said Tanya Ross, an MPS paraprofessional.
Paraprofessionals are asking for protections like personal protection equipment, hazard pay, and enough sick days in case one of them or a family member gets COVID-19.
“We were told we’d have to buy our own masks,” Ross said. “The district is allowing us 15 paid days for COVID. So if we have to quarantine or become ill, we’re only given 15 days then we’ll have to use or own sick days.”
Paid sick days is something that new paraprofessionals won’t get for a year.
Chandra Bromley is a paraprofessional and a mother to a student with autism who will be learning virtually this fall. She was given the choice of becoming a substitute teacher or resigning.
“There’s no leave of absence in place for COVID. I get no benefits,” Bromley said. “I just want them to take us seriously. Our health, the health of students we work with is at risk here.”
