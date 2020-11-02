When one local parent found out through social media that Bay City Western Middle School was going online due to COVID-19 cases and potential exposures, she was frustrated.
“That made us angry. As parents, we felt like we should have been contacted by the school,” said Tammy Hagenbaugh, parent of a student at Western High School.
She said Western is a great school, but covid scares her.
Her son Tyler is a senior and chose to do in-person learning this semester.
“That part I am a little worried about that he might bring it home to my family. We do have another son that is all virtual and even if his class goes back to in-person, we are not sending him. He has medical issues,” Hagenbaugh said.
Over the weekend, Bay City Western High School recorded four positive COVID-19 cases and more than 70 potential exposures.
“There does not appear to be a link with the cases within the school, but I can’t say definitely where it’s happened. I mean, we really don’t know,” Bay City Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Bigelow said.
Meaning the cases could have come from the school or as Bigelow suggested, trick-or-treating and parties over the weekend.
But Bigelow stood by his decision last week to keep the high school open when the connected middle school went online due to multiple cases and potential exposures.
“If you stay in a classroom all day and you’re six-feet apart and you’re masked, if you get up and you’re walking in the hallways next to kids, that’s gonna increase your risk a bit,” said Michael Sullivan, chief medical officer for Covenant Healthcare.
Since the students share hallways, air, and other spaces, parents like Hagenbaugh feel covid can spread like wildfire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.