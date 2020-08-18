A grassroots campaign by parents is gaining steam on social media.
The group is urging the Michigan High School Athletic Association to let kids play football this fall.
“When your kid hugs you and thanks you for speaking up and then says it doesn’t matter, our voices doesn’t matter anyways, they won’t listen,” said Jayme McElvaney.
McElvaney son plays football at Milan Highschool in Monroe County.
Last week after the MHSAA postponed the upcoming football season, McElvaney created the Facebook group Let Michigan High School Football Play. The group has gained over 11,000 members.
“This group just really gives us a place to find support for one another because I don’t care what anybody says, this is hard on us parents. People say oh get over it, it’s just football. Well, it’s not just football, it’s much more than that,” McElvaney said.
Stacy Johnson, superintendent of Britten-Deerfield High School, is one of the members of the group. Her son plays football for the school and her husband is the head coach.
Johnson said the data doesn’t support the MHSAA’s decision to move the sport to the spring.
“We know the risks and we appreciate that. But if we feel as parents our choice is to provide our student-athletes the continuing opportunity, that is our right. Our son could pull out of the driveway on his way to school and get hit by a car and killed too. But we don’t live our lives that way. That’s not the way we are made to be. We are meant to be strong and to face adversity in any formats,” Johnson said.
MHSAA said they did all the could to save football, but the governor’s office and health officials played a large tole in the decision to push the sport to the spring.
“There’s so much we just don’t know. And that’s the thing I keep hearing. We just know about what this virus is and what it can do. That’s the charge of the association to create an environment for athletics that is the safest environment possible and when everything is going on with this virus, it isn’t the safest environment we can have right now,” said John Johnson, director of Broadcast Properties with the MHSAA.
Meanwhile, schools in border states are continuing with their fall sports seasons leading to even more frustrations for parents in the Facebook group.
