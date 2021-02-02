After the state health department continues to take no action with regards to restarting winter high school sports, the group behind the effort to get kids back on the playing field filed a lawsuit on Feb. 2.
The lawsuit argues the extension betrayed students, many of whom worked for years to finish high school sports strong to get recruited by colleges and earn scholarships.
The suit also insists science supports the notion that sports are safe, showing how neighboring states are seeing numbers drop, as sports continue as normal.
"There's been numerous letters sent from numerous organizations and it seems like they're just being ignored,” said Christina Brasel, one of the plaintiffs in the case. “That's why we finally had to get to this point.”
Brasel lives near the Ohio border. Her son Zachary is waiting to play hockey for Bedford High School. Brasel said the team actually practices in Ohio.
"This whole team of boys that can't play, including six seniors are walking out after practice watching teams go on and play right behind them," she said.
The lawsuit alleges violations of the U.S. And Michigan Constitutions, along with violations of state law - including violations of equal protection, violation of procedural and substantive due process, violation of the right to free assembly, violation of the right to free education, violation of the Michigan Elliot-Larsen civil rights act, and the violation of the administrative procedures act.
Plaintiffs also included a fact sheet from the MHSAA, citing numbers that show daily new cases and positive test rates have significantly decreased in Wisconsin, Ohio, and Indiana since Dec. 1.
These three states have played indoor contact sports all winter. Ruddell said the experience in these three border states shows indoor contact sports can be played safely and have not contributed to an increase in COVID-19 cases and positive test rates.
The MDHHS released a statement saying in part, “as to the particular lawsuit, the administration does not generally comment on litigation and does not make decisions based on lawsuits, but on data and the ongoing advice of public health experts.”
As for Brasel, she said she doesn't want to get anymore Snapchat pictures of her son watching in the stands as his counterparts in Ohio play in hockey games.
“These kids are suffering,” she said. "It is time. They need a little bit of normalcy. They need to get back to life. They need to back playing their sports."
