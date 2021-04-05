The state reported coronavirus outbreaks at 77 schools throughout Michigan, with 11 of them in mid-Michigan.
Several school districts have reverted back to virtual learning due to the outbreaks or did prior to spring break due to fears of potential new outbreaks once students returned.
“I was kind of a little surprised,” said Tisha Choi, parent.
Choi is talking about Bad Axe Public Schools staying open for in-person learning. To keep her kids safe from COVID-19, she decided to bring them home for virtual learning.
“You hear all the other parents talking and I heard a lot of talk about going to spring break or going to Florida on spring break, and going to lots of other places, which just made me kind of nervous because we already have high numbers here. And then going somewhere else and then coming back, it just made a lot bigger risk,” Choi said.
Choi admits it was a difficult decision.
“My first grader has several therapies through the school that I now have to try over Zoom. It’s hard to do occupational and physical therapies on the camera,” Choi said.
Choi is hoping to get her children back in class when positive COVID case numbers move back in the right direction.
TV5 reached out to the superintendent but have not heard back.
As for Choi, she thinks the district is doing what it can to keep students stay safe, but it could use some help.
“They’re doing temperature checks. They have the masks, the shields, the sanitizer. They’re doing very well. It’s just that the other parents seem to have let their guard down I guess,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.