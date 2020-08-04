Krystyna Badoni's kids attend Calvary Baptist Academy in Midland, a private school that's announced, students will be learning in person this fall.
“We understand that there are risks involved but you need to outweigh the risks vs benefit,” Badoni said. “Both Peyton and Liam are really excited, they missed their friends. “
5th grader Peyton and 7th grader Liam haven't seen their friends since March. Krystyna says the chance to learn in person this year is critical for Liam
“Our son suffers from dyslexia and calvary has an amazing program for children of special needs,” she said.
Adding, she's confident in the precautions in place, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Anybody who enters the facility for any reason is asked to wear a mask,” said Dan Warren, second principal at Cavalry Baptist. “We have of course sanitizers throughout the facility, we have daily temperature screenings.”
Along with mandatory cleanings before, during and after class, the private Christian school has a total of 550 students in grades K-12.
The largest class size would hold around 20 students who will be required to wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible.
“We’re going to try to function as a school for the sake of the students to try to normalize things where we can,” Warren said.
“I believe that if parents are responsible and don’t send their children to school sick that everything is going to go very smoothly,” Kystyna.
