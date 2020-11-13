A Mid-Michigan parent was upset when she received a letter from her child’s school three days ago.
“My first thoughts were, I was scared to death,” said Jenna Davidson, mother.
Her third-grade son, Andrew, had possibly been exposed to COVID-19 at Hemmeter Elementary School five days earlier.
TV5 has confirmed with Saginaw Township Community Schools that Andrew’s entire third-grade class was also quarantined.
“It’s very concerning to me because like I said, I have a daughter with underlying health conditions. It scares me very much because I don’t know what would happen,” Davidson said.
In Facebook messages with Hemmeter’s principal, James Bailey, Davidson discovered it was a parent of a student who tested positive and the student showed symptoms.
The class is projected to return to school in a week.
“We’re putting out kids on the front line. I feel like the biggest thing is like, people don’t realize this is not forever. Yes, our kids need the social time and stuff, but they will get it,” Davidson said.
Her family agreed to put Andrew in-person this semester. But now they are locked in and can’t go online.
The district told TV5 parents had until October to switch and will have to wait until January to switch again.
“Our cases are terrible in Saginaw County and Michigan as a whole. All our surrounding schools are reverting to remote, but we’re not. And I don’t know why. And I can’t get answers. Why are we not? Why are we not reverting back when everyone around us is,” Davidson said.
As of now, there is no word yet from the district on whether Saginaw Township Community Schools will be going all online anytime soon.
